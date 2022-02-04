Vladimir Putin visits China to bolster ties amidst Ukraine conflict

Although American and European officials will be absent from the Beijing Winter Olympics due to human rights concerns, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present, despite rising tensions over his country’s army buildup along its border with Ukraine.

Putin’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will be their first in-person meeting since 2019 and is intended to help strengthen Moscow-Beijing ties and coordinate policies in the face of Western pressure. Following that, the two leaders will attend the opening ceremony of the Games.

Putin said in a Xinhua essay published on Thursday that Moscow and Beijing play a “important stabilising role” in global events and contribute to making international politics “more egalitarian and inclusive.”