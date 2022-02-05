4 people killed in coalmine explosion

Lahore: 4 people were killed in a methane gas explosion in a coal mine in Quetta in southwest Pakistan on Saturday. As per police, the mine was operated illegally.

Chief mine inspector Abdul Ghani said that rescue team has rescued three workers from the mine. No owner or contractor linked to the mine could be located after the explosion because the rescued workers were in no condition to provide details, he said.

Mine accidents are common in Pakistan due to compromised safety conditions and lack of proper training for mine workers .