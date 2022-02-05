Batsirai cyclone heading for Madagascar across Indian Ocean

On Saturday evening, the weather forecasters predicted that the entire power of Cyclone Batsirai is expected to impact Madagascar .

According to the island’s weather department, the cyclone is increasing power as it moves over the Indian Ocean, with gale-force winds reaching maximum of 235 kilometres (145 miles) per hour.

“Due to the slow and variable movement of the eye, the predicted arrival of the eye has been postponed until (Saturday) evening or night,” the weather service said in a statement.

According to the announcement, Batsirai, which means “help” in Shona, is likely to cause “severe and extensive devastation, notably flooding in the east, southeast, and central highlands.”

22,000 people have already been evacuated to gymnasiums, schools, or churches as a precaution, particularly in the Mananjary area on the east coast.