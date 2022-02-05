‘Can’t ask for better present’: Abhishek Bachchan announces new film ‘Ghoomer’ on his birthday

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor shared some exciting news about one of his forthcoming projects and said he couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present.

Sharing the picture of the commencement of his next film, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer, Now spinning!’ The film is being directed by R Balki.

As soon as the post was shared, several celebrities including Ayesha Shroff, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu, and others dropped their wishes and congratulatory messages in the comment section.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s most recent films such as Manmarziyaan, Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and others received positive reviews. Aside from Ghoomer, the actor is preparing for the release of his two upcoming projects, Dasvi and SSS-7, both of which are set to release this year.