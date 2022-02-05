Dubai coal-fired power plant to use gas instead

As part of the UAE’s larger pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Dubai’s planned $3.4 billion coal-fired power plant will be converted to natural gas instead, the sheikhdom announced.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and CEO of the group that owns long-haul carrier Emirates, made the announcement on Thursday in a statement.

The statement provided no information on the cost of the conversion or how it would affect the plant’s planned start-up date in the energy-hungry sheikhdom. A desalination plant will be included in the plant to provide the water required to green the desert dunes.