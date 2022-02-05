Greece flashes green signal to tourists, lifting Covid restrictions;

As a first move toward opening its important tourism sector for the key summer months on March 1, Greece is lifting travel restrictions for European Union citizens.

‘Our country is taking all necessary preparatory steps this year to welcome our visitors for the summer season, earlier than ever before, as of March 1,’ Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Friday.

Holders of a valid European Union immunisation certificate will no longer be required to take the necessary Covid-19 test, according to Health Minister Athanasios Plevris. The change will take effect on February 7th.

From January to November 2021, Greece welcomed more than 7.2 million visitors. The government wants the tourist sector to reach record levels in 2022, when revenue from visitors to the country totaled to more than 18 billion euros ($20.7 billion).