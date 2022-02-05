Gulf country lifts travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE has lifted the travel ban imposed on vaccinated citizens. The new rule will come into force from February 6.

As per the new guidelines, Citizens who received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines in addition to the booster dose and unvaccinated citizens who are medically exempt from the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel to countries including 12 African countries.

Also Read: European country to make vaccination mandatory

These countries are Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.