India’s most wanted terrorist Abu Bakar held in UAE

Dubai: Indian agencies made a major breakthrough by apprehending one of India’s most wanted terrorists. Abu Bakar, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case was apprehended in the UAE.

As per the security agencies, he was involved in arms and explosives training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the landing of RDX used in the serial blasts, and conspiracy and planning at Dawood Ibrahim’s Dubai residence. More than 257 people were killed and 713 were injured in the 12 blasts at various places in Mumbai in 1993.

Abu Bakar Abdul Gafur Shaikh, had been residing in UAE and Pakistan. Abu Bakar has several business interests in Dubai and has married an Iranian national who is his second wife.

As per reports, he will be extradited to India from the UAE. The Indian agencies are in touch with the UAE to initiate this process.

Earlier in 2019, he was apprehended in the UAE. But that time, he had managed to get himself freed from the custody of the UAE authorities due to some documentation issues. . Interpol had earlier in 1997 issued a ‘Red Corner Notice’ against him.