Iran welcomes lifting of US sanctions, but claims it insufficient

Iran’s foreign minister hailed US sanctions relief aimed at luring Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal on Saturday, but said it was insufficient.

The Biden administration lifted certain restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme on Friday, as foreign powers and the Islamic Republic resume discussions to save the stalled agreement.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters, “Lifting some restrictions in a real and objective manner might be viewed as the good will that Americans talk about.”

He did say, though, that the move “is not sufficient.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a number of sanctions waivers relating to Iran’s civilian nuclear programme. The decision overturns the Trump administration’s decision to revoke them. It comes as US negotiators return to Vienna for a potentially pivotal meeting.