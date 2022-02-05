Know all about Vava Suresh, the renowned snake master in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The renowned snake catcher in Kerala, Vava Suresh has recovered from the deadly snake bite. As per doctors, he is longer on ventilator support and his condition is stable. He was was bitten by a Cobra on Monday evening as he was attempting to catch it from a house.

Vava Suresh, the famous snake catcher and wildlife conservationist from Kerala was born in a poor family and lived in a small house in Thiruvananthapuram’s Sreekaryam town. He started catching snakes at an early age.

He caught his first snake, a cobra while he was just 12. He brought the snake home. Suresh made the snake crawl inside a bottle and kept it for 15 days.

Till now he has caught more than 30,000 snakes including more than 200 king cobras. Suresh has hatched over 20,000 snake eggs and later released them into forests. He has been catching snakes as a social service for over 30 years now and assists the Kerala forest department.

YouTube videos showing his live encounters with snakes are viral on social media. Apart from catching snakes, he also conduct classes for raising awareness about snakes.

One of the specialty of Suresh is that he did not use any type of hooks or other sharp tools to catch the reptiles. Vava Suresh is like Kerala’s version of Steve Irwin and has his own TV show called ‘Snake Master’ on a Malayalam TV channel.

Vava Suresh has been bitten by over 3,000 snakes of which 396 were bites from venomous snakes. Of the bites he survived, eleven were critical and in two instances he landed up on the ventilator. Suresh has been admitted to ICUs a total of four times.

Suresh had lost his index finger and movement in his right wrist due to snake bites. The finger had to be surgically removed and the right palm had to be skin grafted after a snake bite incident in 2012.According to Suresh, doctors have told him that antibodies have now started forming in his body after repeated bites.