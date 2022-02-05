Man dressed as Hindu deity at wedding gets booked in Karnataka

A man was detained in Karnataka for dressing up as a Hindu god at a Muslim wedding ceremony. At his wedding ceremony on January 6, the man, known as Umarullal Bashith, allegedly wore a headgear made of an Areca nut plant and dressed up as Hindu god Koragajja.

Basith was apprehended at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala while attempting to exit the country, according to the Dakshina Kannada district police.

Bashith was dressed up as Koragajja, a demigod worshipped in Tulu Nadu, in a video extensively shared on social media. In the video, he and his buddies can be seen dancing while marching in the wedding procession.

Muslim and Hindu organisations condemned the incident and demanded that the perpetrator be prosecuted. Later, in a video, Basith also apologised for his actions.

However, he and his family were charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different communities) and 295 (defiling a place of worship with the aim to insult a religion).