Mukesh Ambani buys 13 crore Rolls-Royce SUV, one of India’s most expensive cars: Report

Reliance Industries (RIL), led by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has purchased a 13.14 crore ultra-luxury Rolls Royce hatchback. According to RTO authorities, it is one of the most costly automobile transactions in the history of our country.

RIL registered the automobile, a Rolls Royce Cullinan petrol type, at the Tardeo Regional Transport Office in South Mumbai on January 31, according to sources familiar with the situation. The base price of the car was 6.95 crore when it was initially released in 2018, but auto industry experts said that bespoke alterations would have driven up the price significantly.

As per RTO authorities, the firm chose the ‘Tuscan Sun’ colour for the 12-cylinder automobile, which weighs over 2.5 tonnes and produces 564 BHP. It also acquired a distinctive number plate. RIL paid a one-time fee of Rs. 20 lakh for the car’s registration, which is valid until January 30, 2037, and another Rs. 40,000 for road safety tax. It also spent a total of Rs. 12 lakh on a VIP number for its chairman and managing director’s new automobile. A VIP number normally costs Rs 4 lakh, but because the selected number in the present series was already taken, they indicated a new series had to be launched.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan was introduced in India in 2018 as a hatchback capable of handling both paved and unpaved roads, and this will be the third Cullinan model in Ambani/RIL garage. A similar model is followed by other businessmen and Bollywood celebrities. According to the Rolls-Royce website, the Cullinan is the British manufacturer’s first all-terrain SUV.

RIL has a number of high-end luxury automobiles. It had purchased one of the most advanced armoured cars for Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani a few years back. Apart from the latest high-end Morris Garage cars of the Gloster type, the firm has also given a BMW to the police officials stationed for the security of the Ambani family.