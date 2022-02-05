Olympics: Ski jumping final briefly postponed

After the first round of the women’s ski jumping took longer than predicted, the final round of women’s ski jumping was delayed by 15 minutes, providing the athletes a small rest.

Katharina Althaus of Germany won the first round with a jump of 105.5 metres (346 ft) and 121.1 points. Althaus, who won silver at the 2018 Olympics, was hoping to beat a trio of Slovenians: Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, and Ema Klinec.

Sara Takanashi of Japan, who won bronze four years ago, placed sixth after the first round.

In the first biathlon event at the Beijing Olympics, Norway won gold in the mixed relay, defeating France and the Russian team.

After the last round of shooting, Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, and Eduard Latypov of the Russian squad exited the range close together and fought for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win.

Norway, who entered the relay as the World Cup leader, saw excellent results from Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Tarjei Boe as well. However, they fell behind early in the race when Tiril Eckhoff battled.