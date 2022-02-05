DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Opening date of Badrinath temple announced

Feb 5, 2022, 03:56 pm IST

Dehradun: The opening date of sacred temple  of Badrinath was announced. The temple will be opened at 6.15 am on May 8. The date for the opening of the temple gates is decided on the basis of the Tehri King’s horoscope, as per traditions.

The temple dedicated God Vishnu is situated in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The temple is closed every year at the onset of winter and reopened at the start of summer. It remains snowbound throughout winter.

Badrinath temple priests Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, Rajesh Namboodiri, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, and Vice President Kishore Panwar were present  at the occasion.

