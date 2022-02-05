Opening date of Badrinath temple announced

Dehradun: The opening date of sacred temple of Badrinath was announced. The temple will be opened at 6.15 am on May 8. The date for the opening of the temple gates is decided on the basis of the Tehri King’s horoscope, as per traditions.

The temple dedicated God Vishnu is situated in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. The temple is closed every year at the onset of winter and reopened at the start of summer. It remains snowbound throughout winter.

Badrinath temple priests Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, Rajesh Namboodiri, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, and Vice President Kishore Panwar were present at the occasion.