You can earn five lakhs, if have this old 2 rupee note

Mumbai: You can earn five lakhs rupees if you have an old two rupee note. For that you will just need to ensure that the said currency note matches certain criteria.

This note was ‘786’ written on it and has a pink colour. Additionally, this note should also bear the signature of former RBI governor Manmohan Singh. As per media report, this note was auctioned for Rs 5 lakh. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

How to sell old notes on platforms such as Quickr or Olx or eBay:

Take a clear picture of your note you want to sell.

Upload on eBay, Quickr or Olx

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.

Earlier in August last year, the Reserve Bank of India warned people regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins. The apex bank has said that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort.

‘It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms’ an RBI statement said.