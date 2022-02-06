Launch date of Infinix Zero 5G announced

Mumbai: Hong Kong based smartphone company, Infinix has officially announced the launch date of its Zero 5G smartphone in India. The phone will be launched in the Indian market on February 14. This is the first 5G phone of the company.

Infinix Zero 5G will come with triple rear cameras and will have a hole-punch display design. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Infinix Zero 5G will come with XOS 10 on top of Android 11 and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per reports, the phone will be priced at Rs 20,000. It is also tipped to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.