BCCI congratulates Boys in Blue for the 5th U19 title; announces reward of 40 lakhs per player

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a reward of Rs 40 lakh for every player of the U19 World Cup-winning team on Sunday, along with Rs 25 Lakh for every member of the support staff. India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

‘I am pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in the #U19CWC final. You have made India proud’, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted. In another tweet, Shah said: ‘Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal’.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: ‘What an amazing performance by India U-19 team @bcci to win the #Under19WorldCup2022. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and displayed amazing teamwork and prospects. Well played Rajangad Bawa, Ravi Kumar, Shaik Rasheed, and Nishant Sindhu’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India on winning the U19 World Cup title, saying that the performance shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands. ‘Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands’, PM Modi tweeted.

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.