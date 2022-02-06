Emily Sweeney back on Olympic luge stage after crash

Emily Sweeney of USA Luge has had hundreds of collisions and crashes during her sliding career, but the last one is the most talked about. Emily Sweeney broke her neck and back while competing in the previous Olympics.

Sweeney is back on the biggest platform of her sport four years after the scare of her life. She’s one of many medal contenders in the Beijing Olympics’ women’s luge event, which starts Monday with the first two of four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center.

There are still times when she suffers with what happened at the Pyeongchang Games, but it has also empowered her in the sense that she is not only still sliding — but she is becoming better.

Sweeney stated, “It’s actually sort of freeing to feel like the largest thing I’ll be recognised for is already done.” “And I don’t mean that negatively.” Yes, it was dramatic, intense, and everything else. But it was so difficult, and the magnitude of that challenge, that I don’t think I’ll ever have another sport experience like that.”