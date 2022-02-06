Etihad Airways to resume flights to this country from March

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of daily passenger flights to and from Casablanca, Morocco from March 3. Flights between UAE and Morocco was temporarily suspended from November 30, 2021.

As per the revised guidelines, all passengers travelling to Morocco must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel and take a PCR test no more than 48 or 72 hours before their flight departure time depending on their country of origin. The test must be taken at an accredited medical facility. Test results must be issued in Arabic, French or English. Children under the age of six are exempted from this.

Also Read: Realme to launch Buds Air 3 in India: Know the specifications and price

Earlier, Dubai based Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of daily passenger flights to and from Casablanca, Morocco from February 8.