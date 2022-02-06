‘GAY’ code for this Indian airport is unacceptable; Centre asked to change it to ‘YAG’

In a statement on Friday, a Parliamentary panel said that using the code GAY for the Gaya airport was inappropriate. The panel asked the government to make all efforts to change the code. According to the Committee on Public Undertakings’ first report submitted to Parliament in January 2021, the code of Gaya airport should be changed to ‘GAY’.

The committee also said that the code name was inappropriate, unsuitable, and offensive since Gaya is a holy city. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also proposed another code name like ‘YAG’. According to the ministry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed its inability to change the code without ‘justifiable reasons primarily concerning air safety’.

The association is responsible for assigning airport codes. In its statement to the panel, the ministry stated, ‘Gaya airport’s IATA code ‘GAY’ has been in use since operationalization of Gaya airstrip. Hence, IATA has expressed its inability to change the IATA code of Gaya airport without a justifiable reason’.

As a member airline of IATA, Air India has taken up the request with the international air transport association. Yet, the committee urges the government to make all efforts to raise the issue with the international air transport association, as well.