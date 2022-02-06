Gulf country sees increase in foreign direct investment

Muscat: As per the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information in Oman, the foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country increased by 5.6% to reach OMR 16.43 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The United Kingdom is the biggest foreign direct investor, with investments amounting to OMR 8.331 billion. In 2020, UK invested OMR7.76 billion.

The United States is another major investor in Oman, having invested OMR2.018bn in 2021, up from OMR1.849 billion in 2020. Other key investors are China (OMR773.4mn) and India (OMR272.1mn).

Among Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates (OMR1.187bn), Qatar (OMR383.2mn), Kuwait (OMR914.5mn) and Bahrain (OMR398.8mn) are some of the biggest investors in Oman.