India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in 1st ODI

Ahmedabad: In cricket, hosts India defeated West Indies by 6 wickets in the first one day international at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Indian players wore black arm bands, mourning the sad demise of legendary singer – Lata Mangeshkar.

The Team India won the toss and opted to field first. The visitors were bowled out for 176 in 43.5 overs. Jason Holder scored 57 runs off 71 balls. This the 10th time in last 16 games that West Indies have failed to bat full 50 overs.

Also Read: Van der Poel wins gold in speed skating for Sweden

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets and Washington Sundar bagged three wickets . Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets and Mohammed Siraj got one.

Yuzvendra Chahal is adjudged the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 4/49.#INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/AvsDGfiCeJ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

India crossed the victory target of 77 runs in just 28 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 60 runs off 51 balls. Suryakumar Yadav scored 34 runs and debutant Deepak Hooda scored 26.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on February 9.