Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites to be held today in Mumbai

New Delhi: Last rites of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm with full State honours, at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj.

Read more: Nightingale sings no more; Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92. Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. ‘The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday)’, the government said in a statement.

Read more: Two days of national mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar, with the Tricolor at half-mast.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.