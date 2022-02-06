DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites to be held today in Mumbai

Feb 6, 2022, 01:38 pm IST

 

New Delhi: Last rites of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm with full State honours, at Shivaji Park Mumbai. The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92. Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. ‘The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday)’, the government said in a statement.

During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

 

