Maharashtra has declared a holiday on Monday to mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on Monday to honour Lata Mangeshkar’s death. On the death of great vocalist Lata Mangeshkar, a two-day ‘state mourning’ will be held. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across India from February 6 to 7, according to a wireless communication sent out by the Union Home Ministry to state chief secretaries.

According to reports, the central government has chosen to observe two days of state mourning in honour of the departed dignitary from February 6 to 7, with no official entertainment scheduled during this time.