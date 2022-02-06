Oppo launches new smart watch in India

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched its new smart watch in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 5,999. The smart watch comes in a single Black colour option.

It features a 1.64-inch (280×456 pixels) AMOLED display with touch support and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display is also protected by a 2.5D curved glass. Oppo Watch Free comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is designed to connect with devices running on Android 6.0/ iOS 10.0 or above.

It has more than 100 sports modes, including badminton, cricket, and skiing among various others. The smart watch also has a heart rate sensor and is said to be capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. Additionally, there are features to monitor sleep and snoring. It also features light sensor and a 230mAh battery. It measures 46×29.7×10.6mm and weighs 33 grams.