Realme to launch Buds Air 3 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme will launch its Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones India in February. The earphones are said to be launched in two colour options-Galaxy White and Starry Blue .

As per reports, the earphones may priced below Rs 4000. They are claimed to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection, dual device connection, and USB Type-C charging. The earphones are tipped to come with Dual Device Connection feature that will allow users to connect them with two devices at the same time.