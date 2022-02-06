DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Realme to launch Buds Air 3 in India: Know the specifications and price

Feb 6, 2022, 04:37 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme will  launch its Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones India in February. The earphones are said to be launched in two colour options-Galaxy White and Starry Blue .

Also Read: If you fail to do this then your banking services will be inoperational: SBI issues advisory 

As per reports, the earphones may priced below Rs 4000. They are claimed to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection, dual device connection, and USB Type-C charging. The earphones are tipped to come with Dual Device Connection feature that will allow users to connect them with two devices at the same time.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 6, 2022, 04:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button