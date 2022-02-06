Strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Tonga

Tonga: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Tonga on Sunday. As per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was at a depth of 180 km.

Earlier on January 27, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Tonga. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre was located 219km northwest of Pangai, a town on the remote island of Lifuka, at a depth of 14.5km.

The island nation is witnessing daily earthquake activity since the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano erupted on January 15.The is vulnerable to a number of natural hazards due to its location and topographical nature. The main hazards are earthquake, tsunami, tropical cyclones and drought.