Around 6.17 crore ITRs, 19 lakh audit reports filed on new I-T portal: CBDT

New Delhi: More than 6.17 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and about 19 lakh Tax Audit Reports (TARs) have been filed on the new e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has informed this.

As per CBDT, out of the 6.17 crore ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22, 48% of these are ITR-1, 9% is ITR-2, 13% is ITR-3, 27% is ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6, and ITR-7. Over 1.73 lakh Form 3CA-3CD and 15.62 lakh Form 3CB-3CD have been filed in Financial Year 2021-22. More than 1.61 lakh other Tax Audit Reports (Form 10B, 29B, 29C, 3CEB, 10CCB, 10 BB) have been also filed .

CBDT has also released two e-mail [email protected] and [email protected] for to assist tax payers.

The government had in January extended till March 15 the deadline for corporates to file income tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021, while the same for filing tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for 2020-21 fiscal is February 15.