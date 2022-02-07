Australia to reopen its borders fully for travellers from Feb 21

Sydney: Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated travellers from February 21. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this on Monday.

Australia had closed its borders in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The country began allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country from December last year. Strict border controls and snap lockdowns had helped Australia to keep its coronavirus numbers far lower than many comparable countries.

As per the data released by the health authorities in the country, 95% of the eligible population aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated in the country. 53.6% of the eligible population has received a booster dose.