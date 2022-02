Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has requested for a memorial of the musical legend at Shivaji Park, news agency ANI reported.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kadam wrote, ‘On behalf of millions of fans and music lovers, I ask that a memorial of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji be constructed on the same place where she was cremated at Shivaji Park.’