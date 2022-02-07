Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth headset launched in India

Mumbai: Consumer electronics company based in India, Boult has launched its Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth headsets in the market. It is available via Amazon in Black and Blue colour options and is priced at Rs 999.

The neckband-style earphones come with fast charging technology that deliver up to 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The earphones offer a total of 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C port for charging. It also come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance and support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Also Read: Emirates Airline announces 25% discount on flight tickets

It also offer voice support for virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.