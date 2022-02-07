DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth headset launched in India

Feb 7, 2022, 10:29 pm IST

Mumbai: Consumer electronics company based in India, Boult has launched its Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth headsets in the market. It is available via Amazon in Black and Blue colour options and is priced at Rs 999.

The neckband-style earphones come with fast charging technology that deliver up to 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.  The earphones  offer a total of 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C port for charging. It  also come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance and  support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

It also offer voice support for virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.

