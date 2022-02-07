Car-truck collision kills 9 in Andhra’s Anantapuram

Anantapuram: Nine people died after a collision between a car and a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapuram district, on Sunday.

According to Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station, the car was carrying a total of nine passengers including the driver. He said that the truck was travelling at a high speed and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

‘The victims were returning to Nimmagallu. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway’, Venkata Swamy added.