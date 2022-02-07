Commodity Market: Gold price inches up

Mumbai: Gold price surged in the forex market. As per market experts, weakening of the US dollar, concerns over inflation and tensions surrounding Ukraine lifted demand for the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures edged higher by 0.15% or Rs 73 to Rs 47,997 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 1.12% or Rs 683 at Rs 61,532 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 36080 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4510.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $ 1,810.38 per ounce. US gold futures edged up 0.2% to $ 1,812.10. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to $ 22.67 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1% up to $ 1,025.47 and palladium was up 0.7% to $ 2,299.68.