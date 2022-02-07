ED attaches Chennai clinic’s assets

In an alleged bribery scam, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets of Chennai-based Cranio Facial Clinic Private Limited worth over Rs 21 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The clinic’s owner allegedly tried to sway officials so that the Dental Council of India would approve the establishment of various dental colleges.

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation after the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Chennai unit registered a FIR for criminal conspiracy against S Murukesan, a dentist, and others. They allegedly indulged in bribery and criminal misconduct with officials of the Dental Council of India in order to suggest that Asan Memorial Dental College & Hospital and Adiparasakthi Dental College & Hospital be granted permission to start.

‘An investigation into the money trail revealed that Murukesan had purchased immovable property with the ill-gotten money and subsequently sold it for profit. The funds were transferred from his personal account to the entity run by him in the name of Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd. The proceeds of crime have been quantified at Rs 1 Crore,’ according to the ED.

The ED has now seized Rs 21.11 lakh from Cranio Facial Clinic Pvt Ltd’s bank account. An illegal gratification of Rs 25 lakh was earlier attached in the same case, allegedly delivered to Murukesan at his clinic on January 7, 2013.