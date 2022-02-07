Emergency declared in Ottawa amid protests against Covid jabs

Montreal: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced a state of emergency on Sunday, as the city center remained blocked by opponents of anti-Covid measures. The Mayor said that the ongoing truckers’ protest is ‘out of control’ in the Canadian capital.

The protesters, who first reached the capital on January 29, have parked their big rigs on city streets and put up tents and temporary shacks, paralyzing the capital to the consternation of officials and the mounting frustration of many residents. Mayor Jim Watson announced a state of emergency that ‘reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government’, according to a statement from the city officials.

Earlier in the day, Watson had described the situation as ‘completely out of control’, adding that the protesters ‘have far more people than we have police officers’. ‘Clearly, we are outnumbered and we are losing this battle’, he told CFRA radio. ‘This has to be reversed; we have to get our city back’. Watson called the truckers ‘insensitive’, as they have continued ‘blaring horns and sirens and fireworks, and turning it into a party’.

Also read: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shares Lata Ji’s last audio message for India

The demonstrations began as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border, but have morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 health restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Locals have complained of the ceaseless sound of air horns and of being harassed, insulted or blocked by the protesters. The truckers and their supporters have dug in, however, saying the protests will continue until the Covid-related restrictions are lifted.

Police on Sunday announced new measures to stop people from helping the protesters keep up their sit-in. ‘Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest’, the force tweeted.