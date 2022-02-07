Herrmann of Germany wins gold in the 15K biathlon at the Olympics

Denise Herrmann won Olympic gold in the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon by missing only one of her 20 shots and skiing quickly.

After a season of uneven performances on the World Cup circuit, she finally won. Her only podium finish came in the individual race in Oestersund, Sweden, early in the season.

Herrmann, a former Olympic cross-country skier, took the lead early and never looked back, finishing the distance in 44 minutes and 12.7 seconds.

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her final shot, which proved costly, and finished 9.4 seconds behind Herrmann to win silver.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway, the overall World Cup leader, missed two shots, one prone and one standing, and had to settle for bronze, 15.3 seconds behind the winner.