Indonesia impose temporary ban on foreign tourist arrivals

Jakarta: Indonesia has imposed a temporary entry ban on foreign tourists As per the revised guidelines, foreign tourists will be banned from entering the country through Jakarta’s airport. The new restrictions apply to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holidays.

Tourists flying from abroad will still be able to arrive at Bali airport, as well as at Batam and Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore.

The decision was taken to slow a spike in coronavirus infections in the country. The Southeast Asian country has seen a jump in cases, with more than 36,000 infections recorded on Sunday and the bed occupancy rate at hospitals in the capital reaching 63%.

Earlier, the island nation has opened popular tourist destination Bali to foreign tourists.