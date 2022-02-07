Kerala Governor approves Ordinance to amend Lok Ayukta Act

Thiruvananthapuram: As a great relief to the LDF government in Kerala, the ordinance to amend the Lok Ayukta Act was signed by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday. The move from the governor came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with him following his return from abroad.

Reportedly, the CM has explained to the governer the need for amending Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, citing it as ‘constitutionally untenable’. The government has also obtained the legal opinion and thus went ahead with the amendment.

Also read: Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and the other accused

Earlier, the Congress had urged the Governor not to sign the ordinance. The party alleged that the CPI(M)-led government was trying to promulgate the ordinance at a time when complaints of several irregularities of the government were pending. The opposition had raised a hue and cry to the ordinance amendment, alleging it would weaken the Lok Ayukta.