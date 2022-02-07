Pakistan reaffirms its support to China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his country’s support for the Chinese government on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet. Imran Khan expressed Pakistan’s support as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing during the sidelines of Winter Olympics 2022. He also signed a new agreement with China to start the second phase of the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The international community and human rights organizations have been raising concerns about a human right violations carried out by the Chinese government in these regions occupied by China. Chinese authorities have been committing mass abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans, ethnic groups, and religious believers from all independent faith groups in the country.

Also Read: Honduran president tests Covid-19 positive

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged closer cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor investment programme to build roads, power plants and other infrastructure. ‘China upholds fairness and justice in international affairs. China is willing to strengthen the coordination and cooperation with Pakistan in multilateral venues such as the UN and promote justice and world and regional peace’, Xi said.

Meanwhile, an opinion poll conducted in Pakistan has revealed that more than 45% of Pakistanis disagree with Imran Khan’s government. Around 62% of respondents said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s defeat in provincial elections could be attributed to the wrong distribution of tickets.