Russia may take military action against Ukraine, warns US

New York: The US administration warned that Russia may take military action against Ukraine ‘any day now’. The warning from the US comes as US officials informed that Russia has increased the deployment of troops and military firepower.

‘We are in the window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine, or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead’, said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The border tension between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in the last couple of weeks. Both the countries had deployed massive troops along the border. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border.

Russia has said that the country is not planning to evade Ukraine but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Those include a promise that NATO will never admit Ukraine, a demand the United States and the 30-nation Western security alliance have called unacceptable.