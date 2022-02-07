SRK offers dua at Lataji’s feet at her funeral

The nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, bringing an end to a musical saga lasting for more than seven decades. Her final rites were held in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, with many celebrities in attendance. Many people gathered to pay their respects to Lataji, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and others. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who hasn’t been seen in public for a long time, also made an appearance.

Shah Rukh and his manager Poonam Damania attended the funeral of the great singer at Shivaji Park. The actor not only offered flowers at her feet but also did dua in a rare gesture. The kind gesture of SRK drew everyone’s attention and the videos of the same were widely shared on various social media platforms, praising the actor.

Click here to watch the video

The singing icon was laid to eternal rest with full national honours. She was earlier carried from her home in a long procession for the funeral, covered in the Tricolour as the nation bowed in her reverence. Her fans flocked on the side walk paying homage to her and also for a last glimpse of her.

Also Read: Actress Kishori Shahane escapes major accident, shares pics of damaged car