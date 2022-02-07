Tunisian forces rescues 163 illegal immigrants off Tunisian coast

Tunis: The Tunisian Maritime Guard has rescued 163 illegal immigrants off the country’s eastern coast. The illegal immigrants were rescued from a sinking boat off the town of El Louza in the province of Sfax.

Tunisia is one of the main entry points of illegal migrants from across the globe. Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea every year, to Europe through irregular channels.

IOM updated that more than 1300 Illegal immigrants died in Libya this year. Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had rescued 300 illegal immigrants. So far this year, a total of 29,427 illegal immigrants were rescued by the UN agency.