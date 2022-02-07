With 83,876 new infections, daily Covid cases fall below 1-lakh mark

As the country’s third wave of the virus fades, India’s daily Covid-19 tally slipped below one lakh on Monday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s daily health bulletin, 83,876 instances were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid cases is now 42,272,014.

The death toll rose to 502,874 linked fatalities with 895 deaths, according to the report.

After a reduction of 1,16,073 cases in 24 hours, the active caseload was reduced to 11,08,938. Active cases account for 2.62 percent of all illnesses.

According to ministry data, the positive rate has dropped to 7.25 percent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 96.19 percent. The weekly positivity rate was 9.18 percent.

The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,066,60,202, with fatality rate of 1.19 percent, according to the report.

The total number of doses given out in the country as part of the statewide Covid-19 vaccination effort has surpassed 169.63 crore.