31 lakh junior class students attend open-air learning sessions in West Bengal

An official claimed that on the first day of the open-air learning session on Monday, 31 lakh students from classes one to seven turned up at 75,000 venues across West Bengal. The sessions for the ‘Paray Shikshalay’ (education centre in your neighbourhood) programme were held either on open ground in a convenient location for kids or adjacent to a school with a significant number of students.

According to a school education department official, 21,000 students in Kolkata attended open-air classes at 531 venues that followed COVID regulations. Mayor Firhad Hakim of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation paid a visit to a ‘Paray Shikshalay’ centre at the Chetla Agrani Durga puja field. At that location, students from eight schools in Ward 82 participated in open-air lessons.

The open-air sessions were only held in the first half of the day, from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., because the state government proclaimed a half-day holiday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s death, according to the official.

Local councillors assisted in the establishment of infrastructure for ‘Paray Shikshalay’ in urban areas, while panchayat representatives came to support it in rural areas. When it was first announced on January 24, the project was intended for primary school students (1–5). Physical classes did not reopen for students in classes 6 and 7. West Bengal’s schools reopened on February 3 for classes 8 to 12