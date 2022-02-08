Banks to remain closed for 11 days in coming days: Full list

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 11 days this month. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 16 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of February. Bank employees in the country called for a two-day strike on February 23 and February 24.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

For example banks will be closed for Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab but in Tamil Nadu it will not be closed.

Full list of bank holidays:

February 12- Second Saturday of the month

13 February-Sunday

15 February-Hazrat Ali Jayanti/Louis-Ngai-Ni (Banks closed in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur)

16 February-Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Banks closed in Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Punjab)

February 18-Dol Yatra (Banks closed in West Bengal)

February 19-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks closed in Maharashtra)

February 20-Sunday

February 23-Bank strike

February 24-Bank strike

26 February-Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27-Sunday