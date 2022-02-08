Canada opposes Republican support for COVID protests

Canada’s public safety minister said Monday that US officials should stay out of his country’s domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in opposing prominent Republicans who have voiced support for the COVID-19 protests that have engulfed downtown Ottawa for more than a week.

A day after the city declared a state of emergency, the mayor requested nearly 2,000 additional police officers to assist suppress the noisy nightly demonstrations organised by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy, which has paralysed the Canadian capital’s business area with hundreds of parked trucks. The protests have also enraged residents in downtown areas, particularly residences near Parliament Hill, the federal government’s seat.

“Individuals are attempting to obstruct our economy, democracy, and the daily lives of our fellow people,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during an emergency discussion in Parliament, as the demonstration continued outside. “It must come to an end.”

Trudeau stated that everyone is tired of COVID-19, but this is not the way forward. He stated that the limits would not be in place indefinitely and that Canada had one of the highest immunisation rates in the world. “Canadians believe in science,” Trudeau remarked.