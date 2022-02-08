Covid-19: Hong Kong imposes strict restrictions

Hong Kong: The administration in Hong Kong has decided to impose stricter restrictions in the region to contain the spread of Covid-19. As per the new guidelines, public gatherings were limited to two people. It also ordered to close all churches and hair salons.

Existing social distancing measures will be extended to February 24. These include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6pm and the closure of gymnasiums and cinemas.