In Pulwama encounter, a TRF terrorist was killed

On Monday, police reported a terrorist linked to the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

During a search and cordon operation in Pulwama’s Awantipora district, police say a encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nambal. “A small squad of police raided the Nambal area in Awantipora based on specific information.” During the raid, the concealed terrorist opened fire on the police party indiscriminately, prompting retaliation. Meanwhile, reinforcements from the 42RR arrived at the battleground right away. “One terrorist was murdered in the ensuing encounter,” a police spokesperson stated.

The police have identified the terrorist as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh of Karemabad, Pulwama, who is linked to the TRF. ‘The terrorist who was slain was a designated terrorist who was involved in a number of terror-related incidents, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.’ Before joining the terrorist ranks, he was also providing logistical and other support to active terrorists in the area. The site of the encounter revealed incriminating guns and ammunition, including a pistol, according to the spokesperson.