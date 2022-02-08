Johnson & Johnson named as ‘most admired’ company by Fortune magazine

New York: International pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson has been included in the list of most admired companies by Fortune magazine. This is for the 20th consecutive year that Johnson & Johnson has been included in the list.

The company ranked No 1 on the Pharmaceutical Industry list for the ninth year in a row and in the top 20 on the overall list of 50 companies. It is placed at 15th position in the list. Last year it was in the 26th position.

The ranking by the Fortune reflects the ratings of more than 3,800 corporate executives, directors and securities analysts across nine key attributes of reputation, such as innovation, social responsibility and quality of products.

Johnson & Johnson established in 1886 has been dedicated to addressing some of the world’s toughest health challenges. In 2021, Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.