Peng Shuai appears at Olympics, gives interview

There’s nothing to see here, so move on.

That was the message delivered by Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai in a controlled interview in Beijing on Monday, which touched on sexual assault allegations she levelled against a former high-ranking member of China’s ruling Communist Party. Her answers, given in front of a Chinese Olympic official, left many questions unanswered about her well-being and what exactly happened.

The interview with the French sports newspaper L’Equipe, as well as the announcement that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met Peng for dinner this weekend, appeared to be aimed at assuaging international concerns about the three-time Olympian and former No. 1 tennis doubles player. Concerns about Peng’s safety have threatened to overshadow the Winter Olympics, which are currently taking place in Beijing.